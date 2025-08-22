Video: Artist Adam Pendleton on technology's impact on art

In this episode of Chanel Connects, artist Adam Pendleton shares his unique perspective on technology's role in the future of art. From the drawing room of La Pausa, he converses with Yana Peel, President of Arts, Culture & Heritage at Chanel. Their discussion covers Pendleton's exhibitions, such as his recent display at the Hirshhorn and the acquisition of his pieces by MoMA, as well as his dedicated effort to preserve Nina Simone's childhood residence.