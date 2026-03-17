Video: Best dressed on the Oscars 2026 red carpet

The 98th annual Academy Awards are finally upon us! After months of speculation—from debates over the quality of Hamnet and Frankenstein, to predictions about the major wins for Sinners or One Battle After Another, and even the question of whether Kate Hudson earned her Best Actress nomination—the night is here.

Conan O’Brien returns to host the ceremony, following his well-received debut last year. The film to watch is Sinners, which has made Oscar history with an unprecedented 16 nominations, officially surpassing previous record-holders like Titanic and All About Eve.

The major nominees feature a mix of established and returning talent. Jessie Buckley, nominated for Hamnet, is the strong favorite for the Best Actress prize. Other notable contenders include Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Paul Thomas Anderson, who is nominated as the writer/director of One Battle After Another, and Amy Madigan, the scene-stealer from Weapons. Madigan's Best Supporting Actress nod is particularly significant, as it comes 40 years after her first Oscar nomination for the drama Twice in a Lifetime.