Video: Bloomberg analyzes the factors behind Gucci's decline

Gucci, once synonymous with larger-than-life luxury, has fallen far from its rarefied perch. Bloomberg Originals takes a close look at why the iconic brand became a sales bin staple, and how it might pull itself back out.Gucci, once synonymous with larger-than-life luxury, has fallen far from its rarefied perch. Bloomberg Originals takes a close look at why the iconic brand became a sales bin staple, and how it might pull itself back out.

The brand's recent struggles are reflected in its financial performance, with Kering reporting an 8 percent slide in Gucci's sales during the first quarter of 2026, missing analyst expectations despite ongoing revival efforts. This downward trend follows a difficult 2025, where third-quarter revenue plummeted 18 percent to 1.34 billion euros as the maison struggled to navigate a punishing sector-wide slowdown and waning Chinese appetite for luxury goods.