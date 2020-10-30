Fashionunited
 
Video: BOF discusses the consumers’ revolutionised path to purchase
Video: BOF discusses the consumers' revolutionised path to purchase

In this video, The Business of Fashion’s (BOF) host Robin Mellery-Pratt discusses the consumers' revolutionised path to purchase from social commerce, in-app transactions, live streaming channels and store associate video links, to voice commerce and biometrics with Maria Prados, vice president of global retail e-commerce at Worldpay and Shanu Walpita, fashion communication and innovation lecturer at the London College of Fashion.

