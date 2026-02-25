Video: Bridgerton season 4 costume design insights

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Netflix's Bridgerton is a visual feast, and the creative minds responsible for its iconic aesthetic have offered a deep dive into their process. Costume designers Dougie Hawkes, George Sayer, and John Glaser, alongside hair and makeup designer Nic Collins, recently shared the inspiration and meticulous detail behind each of the stunning new looks.

This season builds upon the established opulent Regency-era style, pushing boundaries with bold color palettes, intricate embroidery, and luxurious textiles that reflect the evolving emotional arcs of the main characters. Hawkes, Sayer, and Glaser discussed how they moved beyond simple historical accuracy to use fashion as a critical storytelling tool. For a key character's transformation, for instance, they explained the deliberate shift from softer, more muted pastels to powerful, saturated jewel tones—a sartorial declaration of newfound confidence and status.