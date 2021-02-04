Video: By Malene Birger FW21 collection

In this video, By Malene Birger has presented its FW21 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW).

The head of design Maja Dixdotter said in a statement: “I want women wearing our designs to feel comfortable, conscious and strong – all captured in the universe of our bohemian minimalism. Luxurious fabrics, impeccable details, and consistency in styles create a subtle and uncompromised attitude.”

Do you want to see more FW21 clothing collections? Click here to view the FashionUnited Marketplace.

Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week, Facebook