Iris van Herpen presented her latest creation during online Paris Haute Couture Week today. In a film called 'Transmotion' with Carice van Houten as a muse, she reveals the latest couture piece. The white silk organza dress with black details has the same name as the short film, 'Transmotion'. The dress represents the change from one state to another.

Source: Iris van Herpen, via Youtube.