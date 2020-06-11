Video: CFDA gathers designers to discuss Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

The month of May is designated to honor Asian Pacific American Heritage. CFDA took this opportunity to gather designers including Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim of Monse & Oscar de la Renta, Naeem Khan, Wing Yau of Wwake, and Phillip Lim for a panel discussion to discuss topics relating to their heritage. The designers share their personal feelings about their heritage, upbringing, family culture and what the fashion industry could be doing to be more inclusive.

Source: CFDA, via YouTube