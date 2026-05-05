Video: Chloë Sevigny discusses personal fashion journey and style evolution

Chloë Sevigny, long revered as fashion's quintessential insider, sits down with Harper's Bazaar for this episode of 'The Good Buy.' The May cover star—actress, model, and eternal style icon—delves into her deeply personal relationship with fashion, covering everything from her lifelong passion for vintage shopping to her skill for discovering emerging designers. She discusses the narrative behind her inaugural designer acquisition (the inevitable Margiela Tabis), the genesis of her now-famous closet sale, and her perspective on fashion in film.

Sevigny also offers insights into her red carpet journey, transitioning from self-styling in her early career to her current collaborations with stylist Haley Wollens. Furthermore, she touches upon her extensive archive, her views on "stunt dressing" for the red carpet, and her deep-seated love for vintage Norma Kamali.