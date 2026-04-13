Video: Exploring Azzedine Alaïa's unseen Dior archive at La Galerie Dior

Azzedine Alaïa, one of the most revered and influential designers of the last sixty years, was also a dedicated collector of vintage fashion. His previously unseen collection of 22,000 pieces included hundreds of designs from the House of Dior, mostly created by the founding couturier. A selection of these pieces is now on display at La Galerie Dior in Paris in the exhibition, "Azzedine Alaïa's Dior Collection," running until 17 May 2026. The exhibition combines these pieces with the House of Dior's own extensive archival holdings, following the detailed documentation and restoration work carried out by the Dior Heritage team.