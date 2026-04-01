Video: Exploring George Cleverley's legacy in shoemaking

George Cleverley is Mayfair's only shoemaker to have been hand-lasting shoes since 1958, making it one of London's most storied names. The brand's signature chisel toe and razor-sharp silhouette have graced the feet of some of the world's most discerning men, from historical figures like Winston Churchill to today's collectors who appreciate the mastery in every detail. This film goes behind the scenes to meet the dedicated craftsmen—the last, the leather, and the legend—who uphold the George Cleverley legacy.