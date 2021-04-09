Video: From museum to runway, Seoul Fashion Week FW21

From March 22 to 27, Seoul Fashion Week fall/winter 2021 took the runway to somewhere completely new: museums. Last year this time, as the start of the pandemic, the fashion shows were completely cancelled. Then last fall, fashion week went entirely digital. "This year, instead of being held at its usual venue, the country's largest fashion week has been pre-recorded at museums and landmarks around Seoul-including where I'm standing right now at the National Museum of Korea," said Bae Eun-ji from South Korea's Arirang News.

Video: Arirang News via YouTube