In this video, Glamour presents the Glamour Women of the Year 30th anniversary special film, showcasing their 2020 honorees including the women of Elmhurst Hospital, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) legal defence fund president Sherrilyn Ifill, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Dolores Huerta and Regina King.

The award show is hosted by sister duo Chloe x Halle, with special appearances from Charlize Theron, John Legend, Gabrielle Union, Simone Biles, and more.

Video: Glamour via YouTube

Photo credit: Glamour, Facebook