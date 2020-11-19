Fashionunited
 
Video: Gucci presents episode three of short film series featuring Harry Styles
Video: Gucci presents episode three of short film series featuring Harry Styles

In this video, Gucci presents episode three, featuring Harry Styles, of its seven-part short film series called the ‘Ouverture of something that never ended’ directed by Gus Van Sant and Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The seven-part series will show the new collection by Alessandro Michele and stars actress Silvia Calderoni. The collection will also be presented during the GucciFest fashion and film festival from November 16-22.

Watch episode three below.

Video: Gucci via YouTube

Photo credit: Gucci, Facebook
