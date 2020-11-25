Video: Gucci presents the final episode of short film series

In this video, Gucci presents the final episode of its seven-part short film series called the ‘Ouverture of something that never ended’ directed by Gus Van Sant and Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The seven-part series will show the new collection by Alessandro Michele and stars actress Silvia Calderoni. The collection was also presented during the GucciFest fashion and film festival from November 16-22.

Video: Gucci via YouTube

Photo credit: Gucci, Facebook