Video: Guess Gen Z Lab

GUESS Europe, Lifestyle-Tech Competence Center (LTCC), and Microsoft announced the launch of the GUESS Z Lab, an innovative concept designed to collaborate and co-create with Generation Z. The first workshop took place on 20 May 2021 at the GUESS Europe headquarters in Bioggio and was attended by the students from USI's Master in Digital Fashion Communication, while a second event dedicated to international students is planned for the fall, not to mention the potential launch of an in-depth digital platform in 2022.

Watch the video below.

Video: Master in Digital Fashion Communication via YouTube

Photo credit: Università della Svizzera italiana