Video: Haider Ackermann on his career, influences and debut at Tom Ford

To mark Haider Ackermann's debut show for Tom Ford, the Fashion Neurosis podcast is sharing a special video with the designer. In this conversation with designer Bella Freud, Ackermann reflects on his background, career and the influences that shape his work. He speaks candidly about his friendships within the fashion world, as well as his design choices. He explains his vision of fashion and the significance of his debut at Tom Ford.

Ackermann, of Colombian descent and raised in France, has built an international career. He is currently creative director of Canada Goose and was recently appointed as creative director of Tom Ford. His youth in various countries, including Algeria, Ethiopia, Iran and the Netherlands, where he studied at the Rietveld Academy, has greatly influenced his work.

Source: Fashion Neurosis.