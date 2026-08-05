Video: How AI is changing the landscape of secondhand retail at Goodwill

Goodwill processes over 4.4 billion pounds of donations annually, the majority of which is cleaned, priced, and sold through its extensive network of retail stores. For many resellers, discovering and flipping valuable Goodwill finds has historically provided a path to significant financial gain.

However, Goodwill is increasingly leveraging AI-powered listing tools to identify and sell high-value items online before they ever reach the sales floor. This technological shift is putting pressure on the thrifting community and the businesses built around the discovery of hidden treasures.

Behind-the-scenes observations reveal the complex sorting processes Goodwill uses for millions of items each year, as well as the experiences of resellers competing for the remaining inventory. Some of these professionals earn six-figure incomes by sourcing vintage apparel by the pound. Others have transitioned to live selling on platforms like Whatnot, which achieved over 8 billion dollars in sales in 2025, rivaling the scale of Goodwill Industries itself.