Video: How can creatives play a turning role in EU Strategy for sustainable and circular textiles?

Exclusive: The European Fashion Alliance (EFA) together with the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, organised the first Gran Canaria Summit last October 2022. Various leading fashion councils came together defining first actions that contribute to a mutual vision and mission in creating a better and more sustainable future in the fashion industry.

During the summit, the EFA organised a series of videos entailing different panel discussions or interviews stressing the driving points of sustainability, positive change, emerging talents shaping the future of the fashion industry.

In this video, Maria Luisa Martinez Diez (Global Fashion Agenda), Reet AUS PhD (AUS Design) and Jennie Rosen (Swedish fashion Council) discuss how the recently introduced EU strategy for circular and sustainable textiles harmonizes with other legislations in the sector. The implementation of this strategy marks a significant milestone in the EU as it includes various impacting policies, which makes Europe leading the way in terms of sustainability and circularity in the textile industry on a governmental level. At the same time, questions come up on how this progressive plan can now be taken to a global level which challenges the responsibility of multiple parties involved - consumer, companies, and governments, for example.