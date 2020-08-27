Fashionunited
 
Video: How the Black Lives Matter movement is changing Italian fashion industry
Italian-Haitian designer, Stella Jean sits down with Imran Amed to help paint a picture on how fashion can achieve better racial equity for black professionals in fashion. In this 55-minute conversation, the two discuss how the Black Lives Matter movement has ignited change in the fashion industry in their individual countries. Jean gives her experiences regarding racism in her home country of Italy and what Italian fashion needs to change.

Source: Business of Fashion, via YouTube
