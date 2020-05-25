Video: How to spot real designer vs. knockoff watches

An authenticity expert from designer consignment shop The RealReal in New York City taught Insider producer AC Fowler how to spot replicas of popular designer watches. We took a look at some of the most iconic watches around: Hublot Big Bangs, Omega Seamasters, Cartier Santos 100s, Rolex Submariners, and Cartier Pashas. At the retailer's SoHo location, watch authenticity expert Laif Anderson put us to the test to see if we could determine the real designer watches from their knockoffs. We also learned some tips along the way for how shoppers can spot the differences themselves.

Source: Insider, via YouTube