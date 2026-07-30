Video: Inside of stylist Law Roach's iconic pink Hermès Birkin

Renowned image architect Law Roach recently collaborated with Vogue for a featured exploration of his personal effects, housed within a pink Hermès Birkin bag accented with rose-gold hardware. The prominent stylist, recognized for his work with high-profile clients such as Zendaya, Celine Dion, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Hunter Schafer, unveiled an eclectic assortment of essentials.

In this video, he showcased a customized bottle of Vaseline, a Dell laptop, his publication titled "How to Build a Fashion Icon," and his passport. Notably, Roach maintains a large "M" as his mobile wallpaper—a symbolic representation of his goal to reach a 100 million dollars net worth prior to retirement.