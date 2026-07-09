Video: Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture FW26, Duran Lantink's couture debut
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Yesterday, as part of Paris Haute Couture Week, Duran Lantink presented his first couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. It was an anticipated debut that confirms the house's new era under his creative direction, which began in autumn 2025.
Lantink drew inspiration from the costume designs Gaultier created in 1985 for choreographer Régine Chopinot. These have materialised in this collection as graphic silhouettes and sculptural volumes. The collection featured cut-out pieces and tubular structures that seemed to grow from the body, combined with the house's recognisable codes like tailored suiting and the iconic corset.
The collection reinforces the upcycling signature that defines Lantink and his irreverent interpretation of the archive. It is an exercise in both continuity and disruption, setting the course for one of the most unique houses on the Parisian calendar.
You can watch the video below:
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