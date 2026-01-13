Video: Key fashion moments from the 83rd Annual Golden Globes Awards

The highly anticipated 2026 Golden Globes ceremony is officially in full swing, with the red carpet arrivals drawing massive attention at the Beverly Hilton hotel in sunny Los Angeles, California. The atmosphere is electric as Hollywood's elite step out in breathtaking fashion to celebrate the year's best in film and television.

Among the early arrivals who turned heads were the stars of the hit romantic drama, Heated Rivalry. Co-stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams arrived together, both impeccably dressed. Storrie opted for a classic midnight blue velvet tuxedo with a silk lapel, while Williams chose a sharp, tailored black suit with a subtle geometric pattern, showcasing their signature effortless style.

However, it was Selena Gomez who truly stole the show with her stunning sartorial choice. The multi-talented star graced the carpet in a jaw-dropping custom gown from the legendary French fashion house, Chanel. The dress featured intricate, hand-stitched silver and pearl embellishments cascading down a soft blush-toned fabric, complemented by vintage diamond jewelry, solidifying her status as a red-carpet icon.

The parade of celebrities continues, with nominees and presenters making their grand entrances. The evening promises a spectacular array of high fashion and memorable moments. For those who want to experience the glitz and glamour in its entirety and see every star-studded look, a comprehensive video reel is available, providing a full look at all the celebrity arrivals and red-carpet moments.