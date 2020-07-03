Video: Maria Grazia Chiuri and photographer Brigitte Niedermair discuss the newest campaign

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri takes a moment to chat with the photographer of the most recent campaign featuring her designs, Brigitte Niedermair. The Fall 2020 campaign featuring actress Jennifer Lawrence is not the first Dior campaign worked on by Niedermair. She is a house favorite photographer, Chiuri says, mainly due to her portrayal of the models' femininity, strength and uniqueness. The two minute conversation was published on Dior's YouTube channel, and features the designer and photographer in matching black with a simple background.

Source: Dior, via YouTube