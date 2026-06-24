Video: Maria Grazia Chiuri explains Fendi's cinematic heritage and modern collections

In an exclusive conversation, Maria Grazia Chiuri explores the profound intersection of cinema and couture, highlighting a foundational focus on silhouette clarity for all genders. This sharp, defined structure serves as an essential canvas for creative expression, bridging the gap between eras and design philosophies.

Central to this modern narrative is the concept of a shared, fluid wardrobe that promotes flexibility and stylistic crossover. By transcending traditional gender boundaries, this approach allows wearers to navigate contemporary fashion with greater freedom and versatility.

Furthermore, the text underscores the enduring influence of Fendi's historical cinematic ties, particularly its legendary collaborations with figures like Luchino Visconti. Reconnecting with this rich heritage serves as a powerful tool to reinterpret the brand's roots within modern runway collections.