Video: MSGM womenswear show Autumn-Winter 2020/21

MSGM created by Massimo Giorgetti in 2009 in Milan, it is one of the most promising emerging design firms in Italy. Although we do not hear much about it, its collections have a connection to the tailor shop as include bright colors and trendy silhouettes with the quality of Italian craftsmanship skill, which has an impeccable fall without much effort.

The winter season 2020 ready-to-wear woman is glamorous and metropolitan. The models can go from the office to dinner or cocktail, elegant and refined feminine style. They are also frilly shirts and shoes with buckles/preppy style.

In addition, the collections of men and women were designed in collaboration with film director Dario Argento, who is an admirer of Giorgetti. The designer incorporated printed posters of his films.

Source: Chanel FF / YouTube