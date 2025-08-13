Video: Munthe SS26 runway show - plant-based dyes and natural inspiration
The Munthe Spring/Summer 2026 show at CPHFW showcased garments made with plant-based dye techniques using real flowers and leaves for unique prints. Earthy neutrals and soft pastels were paired with lace, embroidery, and layered tailoring, while accessories like interchangeable-handle bags and sandals added functional detail. The collection blended natural inspiration with refined craftsmanship.
Copenhagen Fashion Week
Munthe
SS26