Video: Nicolas Ghesquière in Runway Reflections

Prepare to be captivated by the highly anticipated and insightful Chapter 4 of the acclaimed series, Runway Reflections. This exclusive episode promises a thoughtful and in-depth exploration of the intersection between high fashion, artistic expression, and the cultural landscape.

The program is skillfully presented by the celebrated style commentator and industry veteran, Tuba Avalon. Known for her incisive critiques and unique perspective, Avalon guides viewers through a compelling narrative, unpacking the trends, the history, and the often-hidden influences that shape the world of haute couture and ready-to-wear.