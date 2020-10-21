Video: Nike celebrates LA Lakers' championship with #YouCantStopLA campaign

In Nike's most recent campaign video the American sportswear brand celebrates this year's NBA Championship winner: the LA Lakers. Nike states in the minute-long film "Because we've lost so much, this win means so much more," referencing the global pandemic, Black Lives Matter and the death of Kobe Bryant. This isn't the first time Nike has gotten political with its campaigns, the sportswear giant has supported the Black Lives Matter movement, women's empowerment, and Colin Kaepernick.

Image and video: Nike via YouTube