Video: Oscars after-party fashion trends

The annual Academy Awards ceremony is synonymous with high-stakes glamour, but for many fashion enthusiasts, the real spectacle begins when the main event ends. Hollywood's biggest stars often use the Oscars After-Party, particularly the prestigious Vanity Fair event, as a coveted opportunity to showcase bolder, more daring, and often more experimental fashion choices compared to the traditional elegance of the main red carpet. This is where designers push boundaries and celebrities shed the constraints of formal gown protocol.

The after-party following the 98th Academy Awards was no exception, serving up a dazzling array of head-turning ensembles that dominated the style conversation. The transition from the awards stage to the after-party runway saw many A-listers opt for sleek, architectural silhouettes, sheer fabrics, and vibrant pops of color.

Discover the most captivating and talked-about looks from the after-party of the 98th Academy Awards. Among the night's sartorial standouts were Anya Taylor-Joy, Kylie Jenner and Mia Goth. These, along with many other notable figures, ensured the after-party cemented its status as the pinnacle of post-Oscars fashion, providing an essential and often more exciting counterpoint to the ceremony's traditional glamour.