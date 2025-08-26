Video: Polimoda's 2025 graduate shows

Polimoda's Graduate Show offers an exclusive look into the creative process of emerging designers from one of the world's top fashion schools. This documentary-style vlog appeals to students, industry insiders, and style enthusiasts, showcasing cutting-edge collections and intimate moments with bright young fashion minds. The annual show is a vital platform for students to present their final collections to global industry figures, press, and major fashion houses, with Polimoda alumni working for brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.