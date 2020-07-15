Video: Prada presents SS21 film for Milan digital fashion week

Prada presented its menswear offering during Milan fashion week men's Spring/Summer 2020 this week via a 12-minute film. The minimalist setting, black and white outfits and suspenseful music set an ominous tone to the short film presented by Willy Vanderperre. The models cast only dark shadows as they walk towards the camera with a bright white screen behind them, followed by a presentation of pieces shown only in stills. Watch this abstract presentation of Prada menswear for Milan's first digital fashion week.

Source: Prada, via YouTube