Video: Responsibility of fashion councils on sustainability towards important consumer markets

Exclusive: The European Fashion Alliance (EFA) together with the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, organized the first Gran Canaria Summit last October 2022. Various leading fashion councils came together defining first actions that contribute to a mutual vision and mission in creating a better and more sustainable future in the fashion industry.

During the summit the EFA organized a series of videos entailing different panel discussions or interviews stressing the driving points of sustainability, positive change, emerging talents shaping the future of the fashion industry. In the first video, Carlo Capasa (Camera Nazionale della Mode Italiana), Christiane Arp (Fashion Council Germany), Pascal Morand (Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode), and Caroline Rush (British Fashion Council) sit together discussing the responsibility of fashion councils on sustainability towards important consumer market.

Video: Fashion Council Germany (FCG)