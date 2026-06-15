Video: Riz Ahmed's influence across various creative fields

Riz Ahmed is an Oscar and Emmy-winning actor, director, writer, and musician. After studying at Oxford and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, he gained recognition in The Road to Guantanamo. His notable credits include Four Lions, The Night Of, and Sound of Metal, the latter earning him an Academy Award nomination. Recent projects include Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, Aneil Karia’s Hamlet, and Alejandro Iñárritu’s DIGGER.

Ahmed founded Left-Handed Films, the production company behind Mogul Mowgli and the Oscar-winning short The Long Goodbye. He also created and stars in the Amazon Prime comedy series BAIT. His two-decade music career includes work with Swet Shop Boys and his solo album, The Long Goodbye. In a recent Fashion Neurosis episode, he discussed Hamlet and creative expression with Bella Freud.