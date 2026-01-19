Video: Sami Miró at CES 2026 on circular design and emerging technologies in fashion
CFDA member Sami Miró, the visionary creative director and founder of the highly successful upcycled brand Sami Miro Vintage, took a prominent stage at CES 2026 to delve into the critical nexus of circular design and emerging technologies. Her presentation was a forward-thinking exploration centered on how a suite of advanced tools can serve as catalysts for transforming the fashion industry into a fundamentally more regenerative and responsible global system.
Ultimately, Sami Miró’s participation at CES 2026 was a powerful statement that technology is not just an efficiency tool, but the most powerful lever available to move the fashion industry away from its linear "take-make-dispose" model and decisively toward a truly circular, responsible, and regenerative future.