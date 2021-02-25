Fashionunited
 
Video: Saul Nash FW21 collection
Video: Saul Nash FW21 collection

In this video, British fashion designer Saul Nash has presented his FW21 collection called 'Twist' at London Fashion Week (LFW).

Nash said in a statement: "Twist is about movement in an everyday context, telling a story about the men who shape the way I dress. I wanted to look at preconceived assumptions about men of my generation, how we are perceived and who we really are."

Video: Fx Goby via YouTube

Photo credit: London Fashion Week
