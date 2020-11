Gucci presents its new campaign, Gucci Gift. In this video, the campaign imagines an office holiday party and the colleagues are unwrapping gifts from one another including woolly GG jacquard scarves and hats, GG Marmont bags and Gucci tennis 1977 sneakers in multi-colour metallic sequins.

Watch the full campaign below.

Video: Gucci via YouTube

Photo credit: Gucci, Facebook