Video: Tyler Mitchell and fashion editor Carlos Nazario head to Texas for Vogue’s summer issue

For Vogue’s Summer Issue, photographer Tyler Mitchell and fashion editor Carlos Nazario embarked on a metaphorical "school trip" to Texas. Selecting a state that embodied the multifaceted nature of the United States—the good, the bad, and the ugly—in celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary, the duo found Texas to be the ideal subject.

The pastoral pictorial is narrated by Texas-born models Sarah Grace, Ruth Deng, and Erin Wasson, whose personal histories are woven into the visual narrative. Mitchell and Nazario’s journey across the state included stops at Texas Southern University to document its drumline and cheerleaders, as well as visits with local line dancers, a gospel church congregation, and a ranch managed by Black cowboys.