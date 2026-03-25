Video: Understanding Longchamp's B Corp certification and its implications

Longchamp, the iconic French luxury house, proudly announces that it has achieved B Corp Certification. This significant milestone underscores the brand's profound and enduring commitment to sustainable creativity, reflecting its long-held values and a forward-looking approach to business.

This certification is a formal recognition of the comprehensive, long-term strategy that Longchamp has embedded across its operations. As articulated by Adrien Cassegrain, Longchamp's Transformation & CSR Director and a direct member of the founding family, the B Corp status acknowledges the brand's dedication across three essential pillars: creation, collaboration, and commitment.

Longchamp's dedication to sustainable creation is not a recent initiative but a core principle that has guided the brand for 78 years. This philosophy is deeply woven into the fabric of the company, influencing everything from material sourcing and product design to manufacturing processes and the longevity of their products. The certification validates the brand's historic and ongoing efforts to minimize its environmental footprint, prioritize ethical practices, and contribute positively to its employees, communities, and customers.

The journey to B Corp Certification involved a rigorous assessment of Longchamp’s social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. By meeting the highest standards set by B Lab, Longchamp joins a global community of businesses committed to using business as a force for good. This achievement is a testament to the brand's continuous effort to balance profit with purpose, ensuring that its legacy of quality and craftsmanship is matched by its responsibility to the planet and society.

Longchamp remains committed to guiding its future operations by this sustainable ethos. The brand views the B Corp Certification not as an endpoint, but as a robust framework for continuous improvement and greater transparency.