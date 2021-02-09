Video: Wood Wood FW21 collection

In this video, contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand based in Copenhagen called Wood Wood has presented its FW21 collection entitled ‘Rendezvous’ at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW).

Co-founder and creative director Karl-Oskar Olsen said in a statement: “Wood Wood is much more than a brand. It’s about style and attitude. We were raised with the desire to evolve constantly, and we’ll keep on taking the brand even further by combining elements of underground and high-end into our very own aesthetic.”

Watch the video below.

Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week