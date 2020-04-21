Video: Worldwide Talks 2020 by Fashinnovation day 1 online now

Convened in collaboration with the UN Office of Partnerships, Fashinnovation is assembling a 2 Day online summit in partnerships with the Conscious Fashion Campaign with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals.

International leaders in the fashion & technology industries will gather from around the world to connect with one another as well as inspire start-ups & scale-ups on how the current crisis is affecting each sector of the supply chain and ways of adaptation to thrive during these times. The event will kick off Fashion Revolution Week and be live to all those in fashion, beauty, lifestyle & technology industries to come together from all around the world and share insights & ideas.