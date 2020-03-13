With Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck: Bershka presents its new collection "Space Jam"

The well-known Spanish firm Bershka, one of the young fashion brands of the Inditex group, has just launched to the market its new collection "Space Jam". A set of urban garments inspired by the legendary film of the 90s starring Michael Jordan and the most famous characters from Looney Tunes. Whose upcoming sequel is expected to hit theaters throughout 2021.

The new collection consists of a succession of strong urban clothing and sporty, illustrated with the most famous characters in the film and garments specially designed for both boy to girl. For them, raises firm since tracksuit pants type (29,99 euros) and top sports (12,99 euros) to short - sleeved shirts without sleeves (12,99 euros), a sweatshirt (22,99 euros) and a set of trousers (39,99 euros) and jacket (45,99 euros) in denim fabric. All they decorated with figures of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and other characters in the film. Meanwhile for them, from Bershka propose two shirts (15.99 euros) in bright colors illustrated with silhouettes of Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Sylvester the cat and the Tasmanian Devil as well as those of Elmer Fudd, Duck Lucas and Porky Pig.

To present this new collection the company has created different animations for social networks. Full collaboration with a line of accessories, among which we find from case for mobile (7,99 euros) to "shopper bags" (9.99 euros).