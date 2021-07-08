Women’s Fashion Trendbook SS22 by Peclers Paris

Peclers Paris presents the Spring Summer 2022 Women’s Fashion Trendbook. This season we return to fundamentals and they take even more importance in the desire for fewer but better, less is more, total wellbeing, and the focus on sustainability. These ideas are explored in four stories: Fundamental, Fabulous, Fantasy, and Dark Power.

Video source: Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris