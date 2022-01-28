A big change for the pattern making industry with Euveka and its inclusive robotic mannequin for all sizes

Euveka's robot mannequins generate morphological data to better produce and sell in all sizes

Today, more than ever, the question of "Fit", i.e., the comfort and fit of the garment on oneself, is at the heart of the new challenges of 2022.

Ecology and customer satisfaction, how to reduce unsold goods and returns, while having an approach that is both inclusive and respectful of the environment?

THE DYNAMIC MODELLING

Testing a product in a variety of body shapes has never been easier with Euveka's intelligent mannequins that adapt to an infinite number of body shapes. In addition, with its data collection system, we can optimize the recommendation of products, in all sizes.

A new generation of professionals, ready to change!

Patternmakers, at the heart of this change, can accompany the movement towards a more ethical, more inclusive, more environmentally friendly and, above all, more customer-friendly fashion.

Equipped with the Euveka solution and associated software, the model makers can test and appreciate the well-fitting, the rendering of the products in development on all size grids and all fits. By using the Mimeo software, which allows the robot dummy to be adapted in less than 90 seconds from one morphotype to another, the model makers can work more efficiently.

About Euveka

Founded in France in 2011, Euveka produces and distributes a “phygital” solution of connected mannequins that reproduce sizes and morphotypes to encompass as much as possible the diversity of consumers’ bodies.

Euveka’s mission is to enable brands to reduce the amount of unsold merchandise and customer returns due to “poor fit”, thus engaging the entire value chain towards a more sustainable and inclusive fashion.