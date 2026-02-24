A new chapter begins for Outlet Montabaur: Phase II building application filed

We are pleased to share an important milestone: the building application for the phase II extension of Outlet Montabaur has officially been filed!

Since the opening of phase III in Designer Outlets Wolfsburg in 2018, the phase II extension of Outlet Montabaur marks the first outlet centre extension in Germany in many years, underlining strong confidence in the market and the future of well-positioned physical retail.

Credits: Outlet Centres International

In more detail, phase II of Outlet Montabaur will add:

c. 10,000 sqm GLA c. 50 Shop Units c. 7 catering units plus ample green spaces and a luxurious quality of stay

From a leasing perspective, the extension will create new oppurtunities for strong retail and catering concepts and forward-thinking brands, while also supporting the performance of the existing tenant mix. By enhancing the overall offer, the project is designed to increase football, extend dwell time, and further strengthen the centre’s position in the market — to the benefit of all tenants.

If your brand has been looking for a great place to grow (or simply needs more turnover and fewer empty weekends), now is the right time to talk to us at OCI - the opening of phase II is set for Q1/2029!