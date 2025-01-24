A voluntary Textile PRO Forum to harmonize textiles EPR implementation to support Circular Economy in Europe

The undersigned PROs and business associations launched the Textile PRO[1] Forum, a unique voluntary initiative designed to harmonise and share best practices for effective and efficient implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility for textiles and footwear (Textiles EPR) across Europe.

As Europe prepares for the mandatory separate collection of textile waste and with the revision of the Waste Framework Directive entering its final stage, the EPR schemes have become a cornerstone of the European strategy for sustainability and circularity of textiles.

These EPR schemes and the related PROs will operate differently in each EU Member State, reflecting national legislation, market conditions, and infrastructure. While this diversity reflects local features, it also presents a challenge for efficiency and for businesses which will face the complexity of up to 27 different EPR models for textiles.

The Textile PRO Forum addresses this need by bringing together experienced PROs and national business associations engaged in the implementation of the Textile EPRs. Its mission is to foster collaboration, harmonization, and knowledge-sharing among the Textile EPR Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs).

Initiated by Refashion, the first PRO for textiles, and by EURATEX, the European Textile and Apparel Confederation, the Textile PRO Forum is coordinated by EURATEX. The initial key activities include the Forum set up and the following strategic workstreams:

Reduce administrative burden

Harmonize approaches to implement the eco-modulation fees, set by legislation

Supporting recycling

Harmonise framework

Set up, creation and expansion of PROs

List of the participating organizations

Asociación para la Gestión del Residuo Textil y Calzado

ATOK

Cobat Tessile

Comeos

Creamoda

Danish Fashion & Textile

Electrao

Erion Textiles

EURATEX

Fedustria

Finnish Textile & Fashion

Gesamtverband Textil- und Mode

Inretail

Modint

Reconomy / Redress

Recydata

Refashion

RETEX.Green

Retur

REFABRIK

Stichting Producentenorganisatie UPV Textiel

TEKO – Swedish Textile and Fashion Industries

[1] As per the Waste Framework Directive proposal 2023 the PRO (Producer Responsibility Organisation) means “a legal entity that financially or financially and operationally organises the fulfilment of extended producer responsibility obligations on behalf of producers”.