Adidas and Kings League extend global partnership to 2028 to continue shaping the future of sports entertainment

adidas and Kings League have extended their global commercial partnership, confirming the sports brand as the league’s Official Technical Partner through June 2028.

adidas-Kings League is an alliance that is defining a bold new era for sports entertainment, delivering unexpected formats, compelling storytelling, and products that resonate with the next generation of fans. The renewal builds on a partnership first established in 2023, when adidas became a strategic early partner of a fast-growing, creator-led football property in Spain that has since evolved into a global phenomenon.

Under the renewed agreement, adidas will continue to supply Kings League teams, players, and staff with cutting-edge technical apparel, featuring bold, creative designs that reflect the league’s high-energy, disruptive identity. adidas will also continue to supply Kings League’s official match ball and other essential technical equipment.

The agreement covers all Kings League and women’s Queens League regional competitions — in Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, and the MENA region — as well as two annual flagship tournaments: the Kings World Cup Nations and the Kings World Cup Clubs.

adidas and Kings League will bring the partnership to life through innovative activations, premium products, and immersive fan experiences.

Sam Handy, GM adidas Football, said: “Both the Kings League and Queens League have given young and diverse audiences a new way to engage with football. Their continued growth clearly shows the enormous appetite for innovative new formats. As well as our shared love of the sport itself, we continue to admire the fostered connection between Kings League, Queens League and the communities brought together around the games and players through the streams, events and global competitions. Renewing this exciting collaboration reflects adidas’s shared ambition to grow football culture beyond the pitch and to always be present where new forms of engagement emerge.”

Djamel Agaoua, CEO, Kings League, said, “Renewing with adidas is a major milestone for Kings League as we continue to scale globally. This partnership spans our core leagues, our women’s competition, and our biggest international tournaments, giving us the consistency and credibility needed to grow at pace. adidas is more than a technical partner — they are a strategic collaborator in how we build a modern, creator-led sports ecosystem.”

adidas’ backing has played a key role in Kings League’s rise as a world-leading creator-led sports league, now operating competitions across seven major regions.

Kings League is a sensation with young audiences on digital media – since launch in November 2022, it has gained 36 million social media followers, with its social media content generating 26 billion impressions and more than 1 billion engagements. More than 80 per cent of its social media followers are under 34 years old.

The 2026 phase of the adidas-Kings League partnership started in January with the Kings World Cup Nations in Brazil. Twenty national teams fought for the world title in São Paulo on January 3–17, with hosts Brazil defending their crown on home soil. Brazil were crowned champions in front of more than 40,000 fans at Allianz Parque at a spectacular final on January 17.