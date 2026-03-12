Alvanon to host webinar on preparing fashion brands for the rise of agentic commerce

Sizing and fit specialist Alvanon will host a webinar on March 17 exploring how the emergence of “agentic commerce” could reshape the apparel industry and what brands can do to prepare.

The online session, titled “Are You Ready for Agentic Commerce?”, will examine how AI-powered shopping agents are beginning to research, compare and select garments on behalf of consumers. As these technologies become more sophisticated, they are expected to influence purchasing decisions based on data such as sizing consistency, product attributes and fit information rather than physical interaction with the product.

According to Alvanon, this shift could place greater importance on the quality and structure of product data within fashion companies. The webinar will focus on how brands can strengthen the underlying data that supports e-commerce, product development and sizing systems.

The session will be led by Eric Lee, Executive Director for the Americas at Alvanon, and Don Howard, Executive Director at the company. During the discussion they will address several areas that may become increasingly relevant as AI-driven shopping tools evolve, including the use of existing product data to help reduce return rates, improving communication between e-commerce teams and product development, and building sizing consistency that can be interpreted by digital shopping agents.

Participants will also explore potential challenges related to apparel sizing in an environment where purchasing decisions may increasingly be influenced by automated systems.

The webinar will take place online on March 17 and is free to attend.

Alvanon is known for its work in apparel sizing, fit standardisation and digital solutions used by fashion brands and retailers worldwide.