Antavo steps into motion with Vivobarefoot to launch a new global loyalty programme

Founded in the UK, Vivobarefoot is a pioneer of minimalist footwear inspired by natural human movement. Known for its science-led design and focus on sustainability, repair, and education, the brand challenges conventional footwear to reconnect people with nature, health, and freedom of movement.

Vivobarefoot has partnered with Antavo, the leading provider of AI-powered customer loyalty technology, to launch its new global loyalty programme, VivoRewards. Antavo’s easy-to-use Workflows Module, Gamification features, including Challenges, and extensive integration ecosystem (with industry leaders such as Bloomreach or Garmin), enable Vivobarefoot to truly go the extra mile when offering an engaging, lifestyle-driven loyalty programme.

Powered by Antavo’s AI Loyalty Cloud, the programme (available through the Vivobarefoot website) rewards not only purchases but also non-transactional actions, such as rewarding learning, movement, and circular behaviour, thereby encouraging deeper engagement, richer first-party data, and long-term loyalty built around shared values rather than short-term incentives. VivoRewards members collect between 50 and 200 points by taking part in a wide range of activities and challenges that reflect Vivobarefoot’s values.

This includes simple actions such as:

Completing account details,

Sharing their birth date,

Signing up for the newsletter,

Connecting Garmin devices,

Leaving a product review.

As well as higher-value actions like:

Purchasing footwear,

Referring friends,

Completing VivoHealth courses,

Returning shoes for repair or recycling through ReVivo,

Taking foot scans or scanning their feet in-store.

Upon registering for the Programme, members immediately collect 200 points. As a limited-time launch reward for early joiners, members will receive an additional 300 bonus points, for a total of 500 points, equivalent to a 15% discount code issued immediately after joining. Members will also enjoy free express delivery on their first order and an ongoing 25% off Foot Health Courses. Point-based rewards are fully automated, with points converting into discount vouchers at predefined thresholds (500 points translate to a 15% off voucher), eliminating friction at checkout.

As a true highlight of the programme, additional perks include:

Special partner discounts with like-minded brands across industries such as beauty, supplements, beverages, publishing, and more. Perks here include both free items and percentage discounts.

Members-only complimentary access to high-value health content, such as February’s pick, the Ground Based Movement Course (retailing at £229 for non-members). Providing ongoing value to members, the selection of free courses will refresh each month, ensuring a steady stream of new, engaging opportunities to master intentional movement.

Free Birthday gifts with an elevated twist. During their birth month, VivoRewards members can choose a complimentary accessory from a selected range when purchasing an adult men’s or women’s footwear style in the same month.

“Our loyalty programme isn’t about points for purchases, it’s about recognising a deeper relationship, rewarding curiosity, movement, repair, learning, and the everyday choices that help people reconnect with their natural potential. Working with Antavo has enabled us to translate that philosophy into a living system, one that celebrates behaviour, not just transactions, creating real value for our community.” NGalahad Clark, co-founder & CEO, Vivobarefoot

Built on Antavo’s AI Loyalty Cloud, Vivobarefoot’s loyalty programme integrates seamlessly with the Magento OpenSource eCommerce system via direct API connections, alongside Bloomreach, which handles personalised communication. For friend referrals, reviews, and activity tracking, the loyalty programme also seamlessly connects to Mention Me, Yotpo, and Garmin. By centralizing loyalty intelligence across systems, Vivobarefoot gains a unified customer view while members benefit from a seamless, consistent experience across every touchpoint.